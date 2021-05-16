NATIONAL SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 09:50 IST
National schedule for Sunday, May 16 Coronavirus and vaccination updates NATIONAL -Political briefings NCR -Stories related to vaccination -Developments regarding farmers' protest NORTH -UP CM to visit Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut to review COVID situation EAST -Political developments in Bengal -Special story on spread of infection in rural areas in Bengal -Lockdown related local stories WEST -Cyclone Tauktae updates PTI DV
