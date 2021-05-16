Left Menu

Police: Missing Texas tiger has been found safe, healthy

He treated India with love and fantastic treatment in all respects. Cuevas was arrested Monday by Houston police and charged with evading arrest for allegedly fleeing his home with the tiger after officers had responded to a call about a dangerous animal. At the time of his arrest by Houston police, Cuevas was already out on bond for a murder charge in a 2017 fatal shooting in neighbouring Fort Bend County.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 16-05-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 09:59 IST
Police: Missing Texas tiger has been found safe, healthy

A tiger that frightened residents after it was last seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighbourhood has been found after a nearly week-long search and appears to be unharmed, police announced Saturday evening. In a short video tweeted by Houston police, Cmdr. Ron Borza can be seen sitting next to the tiger, petting the animal and saying it has been a long week searching for it. “But we got him, and he's healthy,” Borza said as the wife of the man police allege is the animal's owner sat next to him and fed the tiger with a baby bottle. The tiger was being held at BARC, the city of Houston's animal shelter, but was expected to be taken Sunday morning to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, an animal sanctuary in Murchison, Texas, located southeast of Dallas. Authorities had been searching for the tiger, a 9-month-old male named India, since it was spotted May 9 in a west Houston neighbourhood. At the time, it was nearly shot by an off-duty deputy before being whisked away in a car by Victor Hugo Cuevas, who police allege is the owner. At a news conference later Saturday evening, Borza said that Cuevas' wife, Giorgiana, turned over the tiger to police on Saturday after a friend of hers reached out to officials at BARC. “It is Victor's tiger. That's what I was told by (Giorgiana Cuevas) ... She says they've had that animal for nine months,'' Borza said. He alleged that the tiger was passed around to different people but that Cuevas' wife knew where the tiger was at all times this week as authorities searched for it. Police are still trying to determine where exactly the tiger was held this week and if any charges related to having the tiger will be filed. Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits under a city ordinance unless the handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals. But Cuevas' attorney, Michael W. Elliott, on Saturday night continued to insist his client doesn't own the tiger, saying, “I am not sure it makes any difference who technically owns India as he does not have a birth certificate or title.'' “Victor was not the primary owner of India nor did India stay with him the majority of the time,'' Elliott told The Associated Press. “Victor was however involved in the caretaking of India often. Victor loves India as anyone else would love a favorite pet ... He treated India with love and fantastic treatment in all respects.'' Cuevas was arrested Monday by Houston police and charged with evading arrest for allegedly fleeing his home with the tiger after officers had responded to a call about a dangerous animal. At the time of his arrest by Houston police, Cuevas was already out on bond for a murder charge in a 2017 fatal shooting in neighbouring Fort Bend County. Cuevas has maintained the shooting was self-defense, Elliott said. Cuevas was released on a separate bond for the evading arrest charge on Wednesday. But prosecutors in Fort Bend County then sought to have him held with no bond on the murder charge. After an all-day hearing on Friday, a judge revoked Cuevas' current $125,000 bond on the murder charge and issued a new bond for $300,000. He remains jailed. During Friday's court hearing, Waller County Sheriff's Office Deputy Wes Manion, who lives in the Houston neighbourhood where the tiger was seen, testified he interacted with the animal for about 10 minutes to make sure it didn't go after someone else. He said Cuevas came out of his house yelling, “Don't kill it,” grabbed the tiger by the collar and kissed its head before leading it back inside his home. Various videos of the tiger's encounter with Manion were posted on social media. Elliott has said Cuevas did nothing illegal because Texas has no statewide law forbidding private ownership of tigers and other exotic animals. Borza said that an exotic animal like a tiger should never be kept in a home. While India seemed domesticated, the tiger already weighs 175 pounds (79 kg), it can “do a lot of damage'' and will only get bigger, he said. “He will be going to a sanctuary ... where hopefully he'll live the rest of his life in a very safe environment,'' Borza said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Granules India earmarks capex of Rs 1,000 cr till FY24

Drug firm Granules India has earmarked a capex of around Rs 1,000 crore which it aims to invest over the next three financial years on expansion of operations, according to a top company official.The Hyderabad-based firm plans to invest on ...

Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat CM instructs Ministers to reach Bharuch, review preparedness

As Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify during the next 12 hours into a very severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday instructed state ministers to reach Bharuch with immediate...

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Days after Salman Khans much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on piracy sites, the Bollywood superstar has warned the miscreants of legal action by the Cyber Cell.The action-drama had a multi-format release in select ...

Australia sticks by plan to re-open border in mid-2022

Australia is sticking to plans to start re-opening to the rest of the world only from the middle of next year, officials said on Sunday, resisting mounting pressure to end the closure of international borders. In March 2020, Australia close...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021