COVID-19: 15-day lockdown begins in West Bengal from today

A 15-day lockdown came into force in West Bengal from Sunday in the wake of surge in coronavirus infections.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-05-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 10:43 IST
Visuals from Birbhum, West Bengal. Image Credit: ANI

A 15-day lockdown came into force in West Bengal from Sunday in the wake of surge in coronavirus infections. Deserted streets and very few vehicles were seen in Birbhum district on the first day of the two-week-long lockdown.

West Bengal government on Saturday announced fresh restrictions from 6 am on May 16 to 6 pm on May 30. Schools, government/private offices, malls, cinema halls, restaurants and gyms will remain closed while metro, intra-state transportation have also been suspended. Besides emergency services, the movement of private vehicles is prohibited.

"Academic, cultural, administrative, political and religious gathering remain prohibited. No more than 50 people allowed in wedding functions. Movement of private vehicles, taxi, auto to be suspended from May 16 till May 30. Schools to remain closed," West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said. "All offices including government and private to remain closed except emergency services from Sunday. Intra-state bus services, metro, ferry service, gyms, cinema halls, salons, swimming pools will remain closed," he said.

However, the Chief Secretary informed that retail shops will be open from 7-10 am. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 1,31,792 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal. A total of 9,50,017 recoveries and 12,993 deaths in the state have been reported so far.

The West Bengal government has also postponed the state board examinations for Class 10 and 12 for an indefinite period in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the West Bengal government had made a mandatory rule that people arriving in the state should carry negative RT-PCR report with them. (ANI)

