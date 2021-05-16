Left Menu

PIL in HC seeks COVID-19 isolation centres for poor, children

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 11:50 IST
PIL in HC seeks COVID-19 isolation centres for poor, children
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A PIL in the Delhi High Court has urged it to direct the Centre and Delhi government to set up isolation centres equipped with medical facilities for the poor and children at government schools in the national capital.

The petition seeks an amendment to the current home isolation policy, claiming it was proving to be a failure for the majority of the population as not everyone has a separate room to spare to isolate a family member infected by COVID-19.

''Under the home isolation policy, the infected person ought to be given a separate room with an attached toilet so as to avoid minimal physical contact with other members. There should also be a caretaker for the infected person. ''But in reality, how many of the lower-middle-class homes can afford to have a separate room with attached toilet and a caretaker for the infected person. Resultantly, more and more family members are getting infected creating patient load on city hospitals and problems for family members at large,'' the petition said. The plea also sought healthcare management facilities and isolation centres for children on grounds that several medical experts were of the opinion that when the third wave of the pandemic comes, children could be affected more by it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ludacris, wife Eudoxie Bridges expecting second child together

Rapper-actor Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges are set to welcome their second child together. The Fast Furious star shared the news on Instagram in a birthday post for Eudoxie. How is it YOUR Birthday Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift...

Uttarakhand: 1,000 children under 9 years of age contracted COVID-19 in last 10 days

Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days, informed the state health department. Some of the children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.According to the Healt...

Cyclone Tauktae: K'taka CM takes stock of situation

With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal districts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asked district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners to visit affected areas and carry out rescue and relie...

PM Modi greets people of Sikkim on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day. The northeastern state joined the Indian union on this day in 1975.In a tweet, Modi said, Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021