COVID-19: JP Nadda flags off 17 mobile medical units for Himachal Pradesh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Sunday flagged off 17 mobile medical units and medical aid for Himachal Pradesh under the 'Seva Hi Sangathan' program to help the state battle COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking on the occasion, Nadda said, "Amid the second wave of Covid, 'Seva Hi Sangathan' part two has started. Many of our workers are working tirelessly along with hospitals and with that, we are giving all the facilities possible in view of testing.

"People are continuously receiving help with hospitalisation, testing, and vaccination," he added. "India is the only country where society has also come along with the government to fight Covid. Lakhs of NGOs have put their level best energy to fight against this virus and helping people," said Nadda.

"At the time when it was difficult to find, masks and PPE kits our 'Mahila Mandal' and self-help groups made many masks and disturbed it," he added. Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur was also present on the occasion.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 39,575 active coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh and 2,254 died due to the deadly disease. (ANI)

