PM Modi condoles demise of Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav, says he was upcoming leader with much potential

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief on the death of Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav and said he was an upcoming leader with much potential. "Anguished by the passing away of my friend from Parliament, Shri Rajeev Satav Ji. He was an upcoming leader with much potential. Condolences to his family, friends and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, consoled Satav's demise. Satav, 46, was All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Gujarat.

Satav died owing to secondary pneumonia with multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome on Sunday morning, informed Pune's Jehangir Hospital. Satav was admitted at Jehangir Hospital on April 23 with acute respiratory distress syndrome and severe COVID-19 pneumonia and tested RT-PCR negative on May 9."After a prolonged illness, Congress MP Rajeev Satav succumbed to secondary pneumonia with multi-organ dysfunction syndrome on May at 16 4:58 am," Medical Director, Jehangir Hospital, Pune, said in a statement.

Expressing condolences over Satav's demise, Maharashtra Minister Vishwajeet Kadam, said: "Satav Ji did a great job for Maharashtra and the country. He died due to pneumonial infection today morning at 4:58 am." (ANI)

