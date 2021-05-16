Yellow light spotted in Jammu triggers search operation days after ammunition dropped by drone found on IB

Left Menu

Two days after an AK-47 rifle, a 9-mm pistol with a magazine and 15 rounds were dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Samba sector of Jammu, a yellow-coloured light was spotted by a civilian in Jammu's Kanachak, following which a joint operation was launched which is currently underway, informed a Border Security Force (BSF) official on Sunday.

Two days after an AK-47 rifle, a 9-mm pistol with a magazine and 15 rounds were dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Samba sector of Jammu, a yellow-coloured light was spotted by a civilian in Jammu's Kanachak, following which a joint operation was launched which is currently underway, informed a Border Security Force (BSF) official on Sunday. "A yellow coloured light was spotted by a civilian in Kanachak, Jammu who informed concerned agencies, during the search operation. Nothing suspicious has been found. A joint operation is on," the official said.

According to the official, the civilian told the cops that it was a drone after which a search operation was initiated. Earlier, on Friday, the BSF had recovered an AK-47 rifle, a 9-mm pistol with a magazine and 15 rounds dropped by a Pakistani drone in the Samba sector of Jammu, informed officials.

"On specific information of BSF regarding the crossing of arms/ammunition through drone from Samba border area. As per input, BSF troops carried out a search operation in the general area of the Samba sector on May 14," read a BSF statement. It further said, "At about 11.30 am, BSF troops recovered a wrapped item with a yellow colour polythene bag in a field. After taking all precautionary measures, troops opened the wrapped packet and found an AK-47, a pistol, a magazine, 15 rounds of 9 mm, a wooden frame (used to attach the payload with drone) and the wrapping material. The site was around 250 metre from the international border inside the Indian Territory."

"The efforts of alert BSF troops deployed in the multi-tiered grid have once again resulted in neutralizing the designs of Pakistan ANEs activities with deep connivance of Pakistan Rangers. This is the same area where a tunnel was detected on Nov 22, 2020 and a Pakistani intruder was killed on May 5, 2021. In this connection, on June 20, 2020, BSF troops neutralized a Pak Hexacopter in Samba/Kathua area and recovered a huge quantity of arms/ammunition and explosives," it added.

IG BSF Jammu N S Jamwal had congratulated the alert BSF troops for this big achievement which again foiled the nefarious motive of Pakistan and had said that BSF is ever alert and vigilant on International Border 24x7 to thwart away the nefarious designs of Pakistan. (ANI)

