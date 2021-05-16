9 killed in shootout between two tribal groups in Pakistan

9 killed in shootout between two tribal groups in PakistanPTI | Karachi | Updated: 16-05-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 12:42 IST
At least nine people were killed and five others injured in an exchange of firing between two tribal groups in Pakistan's Sindh province, according to a media report on Sunday.
The shootout happened on Saturday between Jagirani and Chachar tribes in Kandhkot over long-standing enmity, ARY News reported.
According to police, nine people were killed as a result of firing between them over long-standing enmity.
Police said the bodies and injured have been shifted to the hospital.
Tensions between the two groups spread fear and panic in the area. A heavy contingent of police arrived in the area to defuse the tension.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sindhu, Li named athlete ambassadors for IOC's 'Believe in Sports' campaign
Adulterated milk mixed with urea, detergent being sold in Pakistan's Sindh
COVID: Ladakh admin postpones Sindhu Darshan festival in Leh
9 people killed in shootout between rival groups in Pakistan's Sindh
Coach creating match situations for me in training: Sindhu on gearing up for Olympics