PM Modi calls on CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP, Puducherry to discuss COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry to discuss the COVID situation with them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 12:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [FilePhoto/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry to discuss the COVID situation with them. Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are among the ten states that cumulatively account for 74.69 per cent of India's total active cases, said the Union Health Ministry.

Rajasthan has 2,08,698 active cases of COVID-19, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,77,643 and Chhattisgarh at 1,10,401 cases. As per the ministry, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among the ten states that reported 74.7 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours. While Rajasthan reported 13,575 new cases in the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh recorded 12,513 new cases.

These two states are also among the ten states that account for 75.55 per cent of the new COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, said the ministry. Uttar Pradesh reported 281 deaths while Rajasthan recorded 149 casualties in the last 24 hours, informed the ministry. Meanwhile, India reported 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases and 3,62,437 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,46,84,077, including 2,07,95,335 recoveries and 36,18,458 active cases. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 2,70,284. (ANI)

