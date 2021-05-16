Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of mathematician MS Narasimhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of mathematician, Professor M S Narasimhan and said he has made a mark for his work beyond mathematics.

16-05-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of mathematician, Professor M S Narasimhan and said he has made a mark for his work beyond mathematics. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Professor M. S. Narasimhan will be remembered as an exemplary mathematician, who made a phenomenal impact worldwide. He also made a mark for his work beyond mathematics. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Born on June 7 Narasimhan passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday. However, the reason for the demise is not yet confirmed. According to the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Narasimhan was a professor at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai. In 1992, he went to the International Centre for Theoretical Physics in Trieste, where he headed the research group in mathematics. He is an Honorary Fellow of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

He was a recipient of the Bhatnagar Prize in 1975, the Third World Academy Award for Mathematics in 1987, and is a Fellow of the Royal Society, London. In 2006 he was a recipient of the King Faisal International Prize for Science, it added. (ANI)

