Left Menu

PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation with CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP, Puducherry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry to discuss the COVID situation with them.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 13:58 IST
PM Modi reviews COVID-19 situation with CMs of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, UP, Puducherry
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [FilePhoto/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday discussed the COVID-19 situation with the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Puducherry over a phone call. Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh are among the ten states that cumulatively account for 74.69 per cent of India's total active cases, said the Union Health Ministry.

Rajasthan has 2,08,698 active cases of COVID-19, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,77,643 and Chhattisgarh at 1,10,401 cases. As per the ministry, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are among the ten states that reported 74.7 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours. While Rajasthan reported 13,575 new cases in the last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh recorded 12,513 new cases.

These two states are also among the ten states that account for 75.55 per cent of the new COVID deaths in the last 24 hours, said the ministry. Uttar Pradesh reported 281 deaths while Rajasthan recorded 149 casualties in the last 24 hours, informed the ministry. Meanwhile, India reported 3,11,170 new COVID-19 cases and 3,62,437 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

The cumulative caseload stands at 2,46,84,077, including 2,07,95,335 recoveries and 36,18,458 active cases. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 2,70,284. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli police arrest two people with knives who crossed from Jordan

Israeli police on Sunday arrested two people armed with knives who they said crossed into the country from Jordan amid unrest in the region.A police spokesman said the two suspects had crossed the border overnight and were being questioned ...

Haryana CM inaugurates 500-bed COVID care centre in Panipat

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated a 500-bedded COVID-19 care centre named Guru Teg Bahadur Sanjeevani Hospital in Panipat on Sunday. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Petroleum, was also present on the occasion....

China conducts 'Taiwan invasion' military drills amid rise in tensions

Amid rising tensions over Taiwan and the South China Sea, China has released videos showing military drills that appeared to simulate a Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The drills showcased the Type 075, a 40,000-tonne amphibious warship that is...

34,200 kg of oxygen production raw material lands at Bengaluru airport from Rome

Two Air India flights, carrying 34,200 kg of zeolite, used in oxygen production plants, arrived at the Bengaluru airport from Rome on Sunday, airport operator BIAL said.Zeolite is used in oxygen production plants that are based on pressure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021