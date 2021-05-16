Palestinians say 26 people killed in Gaza City air strikes

Palestinians say 26 people killed in Gaza City air strikesReuters | Gaza | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:14 IST
Gaza's Health Ministry said that at least 26 people had been killed early on Sunday by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City.
It said the strikes had targeted two houses.
An Israeli military spokesman said he was looking into the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Health Ministry
- Gaza City
- Israeli
ALSO READ
First team of mounted archers takes aim in Gaza
Netanyahu tells Biden Israel avoiding harming 'uninvolved' people in Gaza
Israeli airstrike on Gaza home kills 10, mostly children
Gaza block collapses after Israeli strike, rocket hits Tel Aviv building
Gaza conflict intensifies with rocket barrages and air strikes