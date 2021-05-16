Covid lockdown extended in Haryana till May 24

Covid lockdown extended in Haryana till May 24PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:38 IST
The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown in the state till May 24.
Making the announcement on Twitter, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said, ''Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert (lockdown)”.
Vij had extended the lockdown from May 10 to May 17 last Sunday.
The first lockdown during the current second Covid-19 wave in Haryana was imposed by the state government on May 3 for a week till May 10.
