Delhi court grants bail to accused in activist Sushil Pandit matter

A Delhi court has granted bail to one of the accused of allegedly plotting to kill a human rights activist Sushil Pandit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra A Delhi court has granted bail to one of the accused of allegedly plotting to kill a human rights activist Sushil Pandit.

While granting bail to accused Sukhvinder Singh, Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana on Saturday noted that another two accused-- Lakhan Rajput and Mohit-- are reported to have been granted bail. The past criminal antecedents of the accused are reported to be absolutely blemish-free. The charge-sheet has already been filed in the matter. "Considering the nature of allegations and grounds of parity, accused Sukhvinder Singh is admitted to bail on his furnishing bail bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with two sureties each in the like amount," the court said in its order.

Advocates Kawalpreet Kaur and Haider Ali appeared for accused Sukhvinder Singh submitted that accused has been falsely implicated in the present case, disclosure statement of accused is a false and fabricated document which is not admissible as per law and he is languishing in judicial custody since February 26. Lawyers also submitted that accused has never conspired with other co-accused persons to kill activist Sushil Pandit. They submitted that nothing incriminating has been recovered from the possession of the applicant/accused or at his instance. It was also submitted that co-accused Lakhan Rajput has already been granted bail vide order dated May 5.

Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed who appeared for Delhi Police opposed the bail application arguing that the accused was apprehended with co-accused Lakhan Rajput when they were going to eliminate Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit. It was submitted that two sophisticated pistols and two live cartridges have been recovered from his possession. It was also submitted that allegations are serious in nature. In February, two men from Punjab were arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly plotting to kill a human rights activist Sushil Pandit. Four pistols, including two country-made pistols and four live cartridges, and one mobile phone with the photograph of one Sushil Pandit, they were assigned to kill, were recovered from the duo who were arrested, the police had said. (ANI)

