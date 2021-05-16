One held for duping people seeking oxygen cylinders in Delhi

Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell on Sunday held one person for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders. According to Delhi Police, the accused has been identified as Jai Kishan, 22 years old, a resident of Delhi, and has allegedly cheated more than 10 people with an amount of Rs 3 lakh.

"As per the complaint Kishan claimed to make delivery of oxygen cylinders. The person on phone asked him to transfer an advance payment of Rs 50,000 for providing two oxygen cylinders of 20 kilograms of capacity," said police. According to the police, the complainant transferred the said amount through online banking immediately but he did not receive any oxygen cylinder as promised. (ANI)

