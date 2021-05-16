Saudi Arabia condemns Israel's 'flagrant violations' of Palestinian rights

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister on Sunday condemned Israel's "flagrant violations" of Palestinian rights and called on the international community to act urgently to put an end to military operations.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was speaking in televised remarks at the start of an emergency virtual meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as hostilities between Israel and militants in Gaza entered their seventh day.

