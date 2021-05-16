Israeli police arrest two people with knives who crossed from Jordan

Israeli police arrest two people with knives who crossed from JordanReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 15:20 IST
Israeli police on Sunday arrested two people armed with knives who they said crossed into the country from Jordan amid unrest in the region.
A police spokesman said the two suspects had crossed the border overnight and were being questioned by security services.
Jordanian officials were not immediately available for comment.
