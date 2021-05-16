Guj: CBI arrests two CDSCO officers for taking Rs 3.5 lakh bribe

The CBI has arrested two officers of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) at Ahmedabad for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh from a person who is into medical device manufacturing, the probe agency said on Sunday.

The two accused had carried out an inspection of the complainant's unit in respect of issuance of a medical device manufacturing licence (MD-9) and allegedly demanded Rs 3.50 lakh for ''showing him favour'', the CBI said in a release.

The person lodged a complaint following which the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe, it said.

The CBI also conducted searches at the premises of both the accused and recovered over Rs 25 lakh cash and some documents from there, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)