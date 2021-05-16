Left Menu

Man held for cheating people on pretext of providing oxygen cylinders

After the complainant called the mobile number, the man asked him to transfer Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 in advance for two oxygen cylinders of 20 kgs each, a senior police officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 15:42 IST
During the investigation, police analysed the mobile number and bank account details of the suspect and apprehended him, the officer said. Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders to them, police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Jai Kishan, a resident of Jahangirpuri, they said.

Police said a case was registered on Tuesday in which complainant Himanshu said his family members had tested COVID positive and he needed oxygen cylinders as the condition of his father-in-law had started deteriorating on April 27. He came across an advertisement on WhatsApp which claimed home delivery of oxygen cylinders. After the complainant called the mobile number, the man asked him to transfer Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000 in advance for two oxygen cylinders of 20 kgs each, a senior police officer said. The complainant transferred the money but did not receive any cylinder. When he asked the accused to refund his money, the man blocked his number, police said.

During the investigation, police analysed the mobile number and bank account details of the suspect and apprehended him, the officer said. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that his family had no source of income due to the lockdown. He knew that there was a huge requirement for oxygen cylinders for COVID patients in the city, police said. So he planned to cheat people who were in urgent need of the cylinders.

He had created more than 10 people and collected around Rs three lakh, they said. One mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from his possession, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

