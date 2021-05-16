Islamic leaders hold emergency meeting on Gaza

The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation held an emergency virtual meeting Sunday over the situation in Gaza calling for an end to Israel's military attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan urged the international community to work on ending Israel's military operations against Gaza and to allow aid to reach the coastal region.

Speaking from Ramallah in the West Bank, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki blasted Israel calling it an “apartheid state” that is practicing “crimes and brutality against our people in Gaza.” He added that the latest round of violence that began on Monday has displaced 10,000 people.

“The rise of the Palestinian people has made it clear that Jerusalem is a red line,” Malki said. He added that “our people will not be exhausted by Israel's killing machine.”(AP) RUP

