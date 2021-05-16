Left Menu

Book on Aarushi case takes critical look at judicial system

Delay in justice delivery as in case of Aarushi Talwars murder is a sad reflection on both judiciary and the society, argues Rajesh Talwar, a legal officer with the UN and author of a book on this Noida teenager who was found dead on this day 13 years ago.A fast-track court alone doesnt help.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 15:53 IST
Book on Aarushi case takes critical look at judicial system
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delay in justice delivery as in the case of Aarushi Talwar's murder is a sad reflection on both judiciary and the society, argues Rajesh Talwar, a legal officer with the UN and author of a book on this Noida teenager who was found dead on this day 13 years ago.

''A fast-track court alone doesn't help. We need more sensitive and competent judges to deal with certain kinds of cases,'' he says.

In his book ''The Killing of Aarushi and the Murder of Justice'', he cites the need for far better expert opinion, and a better quality of judge to assess that opinion and other evidence. The Aarushi murder case is yet to be solved.

Talwar shares how medical experts on behalf of the prosecution were completely self-contradictory and extraordinarily foolish, how the so-called experts were not aware of the completely normal gynaecological occurrence and how all the evidence was destroyed by the investigators themselves.

According to Talwar, what such cases and the ones that follow tell about the judiciary is really its crumbling state, where the only real debate possible is whether the justice system is going to collapse, or has already collapsed. ''What it tells about the society is that our leaders do not do forward planning even on extremely important issues, be it in respect of coronavirus or justice delivery,'' he says.

He argues that this whole business of appointing a fast-track court is nothing else but ''sleight of hand''.

It soothes the public, says Talwar, adding ''Every time there is an Aarushi, a Nirbhaya, a Jessica Lal, or a Priyadarshini Mattoo case, there is a hue and cry and the government orders the case to be set on the fast-track rails.'' He is of the opinion that justice for women will not improve till the time there is an overall improvement in injustice. ''And that will not happen till such time that we have a massive increase in investment in the justice system.'' Talwar also cites a lack of proper database management and tracking as a reason behind the increase in crime against women.

''Among rapists, it is the paedophiles who are known to be repeat offenders. A few months after the charges against the accused paedophile or rapist are drawn up, the man will be out on bail, and he will remain on bail for possibly a decade, during which period his name cannot be on any database because he has not yet been convicted,'' he says.

As a result of the delays in the judicial system, these paedophile rapists roam completely free, during long periods of delayed justice continuing to live wherever they want, possibly in an area full of young children playing in the park for instance, and preying on any other young child, being now better trained on how to avoid detection as a result of their court and jail experiences, he adds.

Delays in the justice delivery system as in the case of Aarushi murder make the falsely accused such as the Talwars as well as victims suffer much more, he says.

''There is no closure. It's terrible to think of the torture the Talwars underwent. The Supreme Court verdict still hangs over their head,'' he adds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi registers 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 more deaths

The national capital recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate dropped to 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.This is the third consecut...

Indian Navy repairs 2 oxygen plants in Andhra amid COVID-19

The Indian Navy on Sunday repaired two oxygen generating plants at Andhra Pradeshs Nellore and Srikalahasti, bringing a major boost to the oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to an official statement, the tea...

Bahrain hopes Israel-Palestine conflict addressed in 'equitable' manner

Bahrain hopes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be addressed in a fair and equitable manner, the Gulf states tourism minister said on Sunday. Zayed Rashid Al Zayani was speaking at a gathering of regional and international travel and to...

Relatives of patient create ruckus at UP hospital

Angry relatives of a patient who died here created ruckus at the district hospital by damaging the emergency ward and beating up doctors and health workers at the facility, officials said on Sunday.A case has been registered against the rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021