K'taka Min BC Patil announces Rs 50,000 compensation for 18 people who died due to COVID in Hirekerur

Karnataka Minister of State for Agriculture BC Patil on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each to the families of those who have succumbed to COVID-19 in Hirekerur assembly constituency. Patil who is a three-term MLA from Hirekerur has reportedly announced the compensation amount for the families of 18 COVID patients hailing from the Rattihalli and Hirekerur constituencies of Karnataka's Haveri district while talking to reporters here today.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka is among the 10 states cumulatively accounting for 74.69 per cent of India's total active cases. The state has the highest number of active cases in the country at 6,05,515. The Ministry also stated that Karnataka is among the 10 states that reported 74.7 per cent of the new cases in last 24 hours. The state has reported the highest daily new cases at 41,664.

Karnataka is also among the 10 states that account for 75.55 per cent of the new deaths. The state reported second highest COVID casualties after Maharashtra at 349, informed the ministry. (ANI)

