Two sons of separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai detained

Police have detained two sons of separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who died earlier this month at a hospital while in custody, officials said on Sunday.

The duo was detained from their residence in Barzulla area of the city late Saturday evening in connection with a case registered by police in Kupwara district on May 6 after pro-freedom slogans were raised at the separatist leader's funeral, the officials said.

Sehrai -- the then Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman -- died at a hospital in Jammu region on May 5. The ailing separatist leader was shifted there from Udhampur jail where he was under PSA detention.

Sehrai's other son – Junaid – was a militant. He was killed in an encounter with security forces here in May last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)