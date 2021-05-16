Two sons of separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai detained

Two sons of separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai detainedPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-05-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 16:00 IST
Police have detained two sons of separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who died earlier this month at a hospital while in custody, officials said on Sunday.
The duo was detained from their residence in Barzulla area of the city late Saturday evening in connection with a case registered by police in Kupwara district on May 6 after pro-freedom slogans were raised at the separatist leader's funeral, the officials said.
Sehrai -- the then Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman -- died at a hospital in Jammu region on May 5. The ailing separatist leader was shifted there from Udhampur jail where he was under PSA detention.
Sehrai's other son – Junaid – was a militant. He was killed in an encounter with security forces here in May last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Udhampur
- Tehreek-e-Hurriyat
- Jammu
- Kupwara
- Barzulla
- Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai
ALSO READ
Two feared drowned as truck falls into stream along Jammu-Srinagar national highway
OPD service in Jammu GMC, its associated hospitals to be suspended from Monday
No patient died of oxygen shortage in Jammu hospital: J-K admin
Nodal officer appointed to monitor installation of oxygen plants in Jammu
Woman among five drug peddlers held with heroin in J&K's Udhampur