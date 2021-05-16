Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti questions arrest of people for holding anti-Israel protest

But in Kashmir its a punishable offence where an artist is booked under PSA a preacher is arrested simply for expressing solidarity with Palestinians, she alleged on Twitter.On Saturday, police arrested 21 persons from Srinagar and Shopian districts for holding pro-Palestine protests during a curfew imposed in the UT due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The police also arrested a South Kashmir-based religious preacher Sarjan Barkati for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech on Eid day.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-05-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 16:15 IST
Mehbooba Mufti questions arrest of people for holding anti-Israel protest
On Saturday, police arrested 21 persons from Srinagar and Shopian districts for holding pro-Palestine protests during a curfew imposed in the UT due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday criticised the arrest of people for holding protests against Israel over the Middle-East conflict during a corona curfew in the Union Territory.

"People all over the world are protesting against the atrocities committed by Israel on Palestine. But in Kashmir it's a punishable offence where an artist is booked under PSA & a preacher is arrested simply for expressing solidarity with Palestinians," she alleged on Twitter.

On Saturday, police arrested 21 persons from Srinagar and Shopian districts for holding pro-Palestine protests during a curfew imposed in the UT due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The police also arrested a South Kashmir-based religious preacher Sarjan Barkati for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech on Eid day. Barkati had expressed support for the people of Palestine.

The PDP leader alleged that "Kashmir is an open-air prison'' and ''there is no outlet left to express one's opinion''.

The PDP president, while referring to the detention of two sons of late separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, said the Public Safety Act (PSA) was the Centre's ''go-to method for every problem'' in Kashmir.

The two were detained from their residence in the Barzulla area of the city late Saturday evening in connection with a case registered by police in Kupwara district on May 6 after pro-freedom slogans were raised at the separatist leader's funeral, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO team at Sterlite Copper plant to help fix snag affecting oxygen production

Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper plant has roped in experts from ISRO to help rectify the technical glitch developed in the cold box of its oxygen plant, leading to a suspension in production of the life- saving gas.The company formally co...

Bahrain hopes Israel-Palestine conflict addressed in 'equitable' manner

Bahrain hopes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be addressed in a fair and equitable manner, the Gulf states tourism minister said on Sunday. Zayed Rashid Al Zayani was speaking at a gathering of regional and international travel and to...

Delhi registers 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 more deaths

The national capital recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate dropped to 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.This is the third consecut...

Indian Navy repairs 2 oxygen plants in Andhra amid COVID-19

The Indian Navy on Sunday repaired two oxygen generating plants at Andhra Pradeshs Nellore and Srikalahasti, bringing a major boost to the oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to an official statement, the tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021