Power sector CPSUs set up over 200 COVID care centres

Central public sector undertakings under the power ministry together set up COVID care facilities at over 200 locations amid the pandemic.

The CPSUs are working out multipronged strategies for reaching out to every employee situated across India and also to the neighbouring community in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the power ministry said in a statement.

The undertakings have together set up COVID Care facilities at over 200 locations, which act as isolation centres for their staff and family members. They have also set up COVID care centres with oxygen facilities in areas with higher infection rate.

CPSUs have been proactively taking initiatives in setting up isolation centres, distribution of masks, sanitisers, providing oxygen beds and organising vaccination camps at various location in the National Capital Region(NCR). Besides, they also provided oxygen concentrators and set up oxygen plants.

Power CPSUs have lent strong support to the PM CARES Fund by contributing about Rs 925 crore.

NHPC Ltd is extending corporate social responsibility support of Rs 41.89 lakh, which is being provided to district magistrate, Siddharthnagar (UP), for setting up of one oxygen generation plant in district hospital, Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Another CSR support of Rs 45 lakh is also being provided to DM, Deoria, for providing 60 oxygen concentrators (5 litre a minute capacity) for L-2 COVID-19 facility in Government Hospital District Deoria, Uttar Pradesh.

NHPC is also setting up an oxygen generation plant of capacity 1,000 litre a minute (LPM) with provision of filling cylinders in Badshah Khan District General Hospital, Faridabad, under CSR. Procurement process has been initiated and shortly to be finalised. Plant to be installed within eight weeks time.

NTPC Ltd has placed orders for 11 oxygen generation plants in NCR, besides few large oxygen generation plants having bottling facility.

Further, the company is also setting up oxygen generation plants at 8 different locations in other states. It also extended support under CSR for installation of oxygen plants at different government hospitals in other states.

Similarly, REC, another major CPSU under the power ministry, through its CSR arm REC Foundation has provided a financial assistance of Rs 2.21 crore towards the Installation of 1,700 liter-per-minute oxygen generator plant (full assembly) and 150 kilovolts (kV) generator plant at Dalvi Hospital, Pune.

In another CSR initiative, REC Foundation supported Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Smriti Government Medical College in Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, which has been converted into a COVID-19 treatment centre.

The centre has a 300-bed hospital, including a 36-bed ICU ward and facilities such as an isolation center and testing center.

Further, REC is also supporting the establishment of oxygen generation plants at various places across the country.

As part of the CSR initiative, PGCIL (Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ) is promoting the setting up of oxygen plants at two locations — Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) and Gurugram (Haryana).

