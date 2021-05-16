Bahrain hopes Israel-Palestine conflict addressed in 'equitable' manner
Zayed Rashid Al Zayani was speaking at a gathering of regional and international travel and tourism professionals hosted by Dubai. Israel's Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen was scheduled to participate in the conference but disappeared from the schedule at the last minute. Bahrain is one of the Arab countries that signed a normalisation deal with Israel last year.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-05-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 16:47 IST
Bahrain hopes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be addressed in a fair and equitable manner, the Gulf state's tourism minister said on Sunday. Zayed Rashid Al Zayani was speaking at a gathering of regional and international travel and tourism professionals hosted by Dubai.
Israel's Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen was scheduled to participate in the conference but disappeared from the schedule at the last minute. Bahrain is one of the Arab countries that signed a normalisation deal with Israel last year.
