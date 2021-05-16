Left Menu

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Top stories from western region

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:04 IST
Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM7 GA-CYCLONE-POWER Cyclone Tauktae: Strong winds, rain in Goa; power supply hit Panaji: Gusty winds and heavy rains lashed several parts of Goa on Sunday morning due to cyclonic storm Tauktae, uprooting electric poles and affecting power supply in many parts of the coastal state, officials said.

BOM13 MH-VIRUS-3RD LD SATAV Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19 (Eds: Adds details) Pune: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav died on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection, hospital sources said.

BOM11 MH-CYCLONE-SHAH-CM Cyclone: Maha to ensure proper oxygen, power supply in COVID hospitals Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said an alert has been sounded in coastal districts of the state in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, and the state administration has braced up to ensure uninterrupted electricity and oxygen supply in COVID-19 hospitals.

BOM9 GJ-CYCLONE-IMD Cyclone Tauktae to reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening: IMD Ahmedabad: The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to intensify during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening, the IMD said.

BOM1 MH-CYCLONE-MUMBAI Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai civic body moves 580 COVID-19 patients Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure after India Meteorological Department warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city, a BMC official said on Sunday.

BOM14 MH-CYCLONE-IMD RAINS Cyclone Tauktae: Very heavy rains likely in parts of Konkan, Mumbai Mumbai: The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17, the IMD said on Sunday.

BOM10 CG-VACCINE-PM-BAGHEL Chhattisgarh CM seeks adequate COVID-19 vaccines from Centre Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure sufficient availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, a government official here said.

BES1 MH-MARSHALS-EXTORTION Mumbai: 4 held for trying to extort money on pretext of breach of COVID-19 norms Mumbai: Police have arrested four 'clean-up marshals' for trying to extort money from a factory owner in suburban Andheri after accusing him of not following COVID-19 related norms, an official said.

BES6 GJ-BRIBE-CBI-ARREST Guj: CBI arrests two CDSCO officers for taking Rs 3.5 lakh bribe Ahmedabad: The CBI has arrested two officers of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) at Ahmedabad for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh from a person who is into medical device manufacturing, the probe agency said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record with 187 infections

Vietnams daily locally transmitted coronavirus cases rose by 187 on Sunday, a record for the second time this week as many communities and districts nationwide impose lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.Most of the cases had been unde...

Israel air strikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed 33 Palestinians, including eight children, Gaza health officials said, as militants fired an early morning barrage of rockets into Israel.With no sign of an end to the worst outbreak of Israeli-Palestinia...

Delhi records 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 deaths, positivity rate drops to 10.40 pc

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the third consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The ...

IMD predicts light thunderstorms, rain over parts of Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain over isolated places in Gujarats Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dang and Dahod. The downpour will be accompanied by light thunderstorm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021