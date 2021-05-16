Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Top stories from western region

Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM7 GA-CYCLONE-POWER Cyclone Tauktae: Strong winds, rain in Goa; power supply hit Panaji: Gusty winds and heavy rains lashed several parts of Goa on Sunday morning due to cyclonic storm Tauktae, uprooting electric poles and affecting power supply in many parts of the coastal state, officials said.

BOM13 MH-VIRUS-3RD LD SATAV Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies after recovering from COVID-19 (Eds: Adds details) Pune: Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav died on Sunday, days after recovering from the coronavirus infection, hospital sources said.

BOM11 MH-CYCLONE-SHAH-CM Cyclone: Maha to ensure proper oxygen, power supply in COVID hospitals Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said an alert has been sounded in coastal districts of the state in the wake of cyclone Tauktae, and the state administration has braced up to ensure uninterrupted electricity and oxygen supply in COVID-19 hospitals.

BOM9 GJ-CYCLONE-IMD Cyclone Tauktae to reach Gujarat coast on Monday evening: IMD Ahmedabad: The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to intensify during the next 24 hours and reach the Gujarat coast on Monday evening, the IMD said.

BOM1 MH-CYCLONE-MUMBAI Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai civic body moves 580 COVID-19 patients Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shifted 580 patients from Covid care centres in the city as a precautionary measure after India Meteorological Department warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city, a BMC official said on Sunday.

BOM14 MH-CYCLONE-IMD RAINS Cyclone Tauktae: Very heavy rains likely in parts of Konkan, Mumbai Mumbai: The very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra on May 17, the IMD said on Sunday.

BOM10 CG-VACCINE-PM-BAGHEL Chhattisgarh CM seeks adequate COVID-19 vaccines from Centre Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure sufficient availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, a government official here said.

BES1 MH-MARSHALS-EXTORTION Mumbai: 4 held for trying to extort money on pretext of breach of COVID-19 norms Mumbai: Police have arrested four 'clean-up marshals' for trying to extort money from a factory owner in suburban Andheri after accusing him of not following COVID-19 related norms, an official said.

BES6 GJ-BRIBE-CBI-ARREST Guj: CBI arrests two CDSCO officers for taking Rs 3.5 lakh bribe Ahmedabad: The CBI has arrested two officers of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) at Ahmedabad for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3.50 lakh from a person who is into medical device manufacturing, the probe agency said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)