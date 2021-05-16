Left Menu

Nashik: Local BJP leader booked for ruckus at civic hospital

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:17 IST
Nashik: Local BJP leader booked for ruckus at civic hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police have registered a case against a local BJP leader in Nashik for allegedly damaging property of a civic hospital here by ramming his car into its glass entrance and trying to attack its staff, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Bytco Hospital on Nashik Road late on Saturday night, they said.

Police have registered an offence against Rajendra Tajne, who is the husband of BJP corporator Seema Tajne.

According to police, Rajendra Tajne's father had recently died at this hospital while undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

Nashik civic body's health official lodged a complaint against him in this regard.

''As per the complaint, Tajne rammed his car into the glass entrance of the hospital and damaged its property. He hurled a paver block towards its staff member and also abused and threatened a relative of a patient there. However, nobody was injured in the incident,'' a police official said.

During the incident, Tajne kept shouting that patients should get oxygen, ventilators and beds at the hospital, and black-marketing of Remdesivir injections should stop, he added.

However, Tajne left the spot later and he is still at large, the official said.

Police have registered a case under various IPC sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 336 (rash or negligent act), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and other Acts.

Nashik Road police are investigating the case.

Currently, the BJP is in power in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

NMC commissioner Kailas Jadhav has issued orders for strict action in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record with 187 infections

Vietnams daily locally transmitted coronavirus cases rose by 187 on Sunday, a record for the second time this week as many communities and districts nationwide impose lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.Most of the cases had been unde...

Israel air strikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed 33 Palestinians, including eight children, Gaza health officials said, as militants fired an early morning barrage of rockets into Israel.With no sign of an end to the worst outbreak of Israeli-Palestinia...

Delhi records 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 deaths, positivity rate drops to 10.40 pc

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the third consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The ...

IMD predicts light thunderstorms, rain over parts of Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain over isolated places in Gujarats Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dang and Dahod. The downpour will be accompanied by light thunderstorm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021