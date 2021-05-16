Left Menu

Rights group urges ICC to probe Israeli attacks

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:22 IST
Rights group urges ICC to probe Israeli attacks
Amnesty International said Sunday that “we are deeply concerned over the mounting death toll” in Gaza that has killed more than 180 people since Monday. Image Credit: Flickr

An international human rights group is calling upon the International Criminal Court to investigate an Israeli attack on a building housing media organisations and another where 10 people including eight children were killed calling such attacks a war crime.

Amnesty International said Sunday that "we are deeply concerned over the mounting death toll" in Gaza that has killed more than 180 people since Monday.

On Saturday, Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that included killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp and pulverizing a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and other media outlets. The airstrike on an al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza on Saturday killed two women and eight children, making it one of the deadliest single incidents since the violence began.

Amnesty International tweeted that the International Criminal Court must investigate Israel's attack on the al-Shati refugee camp saying "direct attacks on civilians are war crimes." It added the attack on the media building "must also be investigated as a war crime." It said, "the strike fits a pattern of Israel's collective punishment of the Palestinian population."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record with 187 infections

Vietnams daily locally transmitted coronavirus cases rose by 187 on Sunday, a record for the second time this week as many communities and districts nationwide impose lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus.Most of the cases had been unde...

Israel air strikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday killed 33 Palestinians, including eight children, Gaza health officials said, as militants fired an early morning barrage of rockets into Israel.With no sign of an end to the worst outbreak of Israeli-Palestinia...

Delhi records 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 deaths, positivity rate drops to 10.40 pc

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi witnessed a further dip in positivity rate and reported 6,456 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. This is the third consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The ...

IMD predicts light thunderstorms, rain over parts of Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday predicted light to moderate rain over isolated places in Gujarats Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Tapi, Surat, Bharuch, Dang and Dahod. The downpour will be accompanied by light thunderstorm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021