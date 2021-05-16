Rights group urges ICC to probe Israeli attacks

An international human rights group is calling upon the International Criminal Court to investigate an Israeli attack on a building housing media organisations and another where 10 people including eight children were killed calling such attacks a war crime.

Amnesty International said Sunday that "we are deeply concerned over the mounting death toll" in Gaza that has killed more than 180 people since Monday.

On Saturday, Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that included killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp and pulverizing a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and other media outlets. The airstrike on an al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza on Saturday killed two women and eight children, making it one of the deadliest single incidents since the violence began.

Amnesty International tweeted that the International Criminal Court must investigate Israel's attack on the al-Shati refugee camp saying "direct attacks on civilians are war crimes." It added the attack on the media building "must also be investigated as a war crime." It said, "the strike fits a pattern of Israel's collective punishment of the Palestinian population."

