Another tug vessel in distress, rescue mission on

In less than 24 hours after a tug boat mishap off Mangaluru coast on Saturday leaving one dead, five missing and two surviving, another tug vessel with nine occupants hit the rocks off Kaup coast on Sunday, sources said.

The Indian Coast Guard is making efforts amid raging waves to rescue the crew after they sent a video message seeking help, Coast Guard Karnataka commander DIG S B Venkatesh said.

Coromandel, the tug vessel, owned by Kirosh company, is also contracted by New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT).

Coast Guard vessels and personnel were unable to go near Coromandel in the rough seas even though an ICG Ship escorted the tug from a distance, NMPT sources said.

On Saturday, one person died and five others were missing after a tug boat contracted by NMPT capsized off Mangaluru coast.

Two of the crew members were rescued, while search is on for five others.

The rescue operations are being monitored by Udupi SP N Vishnuvardhan, additional DC Sadashiva Prabhu, Coast Guard, Navy and police officials, sources said.

