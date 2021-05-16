Woman, her two minor daughters drown in canal in MP

A woman and her two minor daughters drowned in a canal in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Chambal canal in Harkoi village of Virpur tehsil in the district, they said.

The 36-year-old woman had gone to the canal to wash clothes along with her daughters, aged 12 and 9 years, Virpur police station in-charge Narendra Singh Rajput said.

However, while washing the clothes, her younger daughter fell into the canal. The girl's elder sister and mother also jumped in to save her, but all of them drowned, he said.

Their bodies were later retrieved, Rajput said, adding that investigation into the mishap has been launched.

