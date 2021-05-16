OIC condemns Israel 'brutal aggression' against Palestinians - statement

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned "in the strongest terms Israel's brutal aggression" against the Palestinian people, according to a statement issued after an emergency meeting of the organisation on Sunday.

The statement, carried by Saudi state media, called for an immediate halt of the attacks on civilians, saying they were "a violation of the international law and the U.N. resolutions".

