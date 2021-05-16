Left Menu

2 foreign nationals held for duping people on pretext of supplying oxygen cylinders, COVID medicines

The Crime Branch has arrested two foreign nationals for duping over 1,000 people across the country in the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders and COVID medicines amounting to Rs 2 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:41 IST
2 foreign nationals held for duping people on pretext of supplying oxygen cylinders, COVID medicines
A visual of the recovered items from the 2 accused by the Crime Branch. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Crime Branch has arrested two foreign nationals for duping over 1,000 people across the country on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders and COVID medicines amounting to Rs 2 crores. The duo -- one from Nigeria and another from Ghana - were arrested by the Crime Branch team of Stars-II. While one was apprehended on Thursday, his associate was arrested on Saturday.

As per an official press note from the crime branch, the two foreign nationals along with their associates made false claims of providing oxygen cylinders and COVID medicines in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic that has created a huge demand for oxygen and medicines. On May 5, a complainant reported that he was in extreme need of an oxygen cylinder for his relative suffering from COVID-19. He found one mobile number on social media claiming to provide oxygen cylinders.

When the complainant contacted on that mobile number through WhatsApp message, the receiver asked him to pay Rs 16,000 for oxygen cylinder and Rs 4,000 as a delivery charge. Complainant made payment of Rs 20,000 in the given bank account of the accused with an assurance that the cylinder would reach at his address. However, on not receiving any oxygen cylinder, and after several attempts to contact the accused, a complaint was registered at Jyoti Nagar police station in northeast Delhi. According to the Crime Branch, several complaints of cheating relating to the same mobile number have been registered at different police stations of Delhi. One of their associates operates from Bengaluru while their other associates in Africa assist in this fraud.

The accused named in the FIR are Chika Benneth, 42, and Jonathan Kojo, 44, both residents of Khirki Village, Delhi. The crime branch informed that 165 SIM cards, 22 mobile phones, 5 laptops, 2 wifi dongles, and 4 debit cards used in the commission of the crime have been recovered from the possession of the two accused in the case.

The two foreign have so far used more than 20 bank accounts spread all over India to receive the fraudulent money. An acute oxygen crisis in the country induced by the increasing number of coronavirus cases has pushed several people in the involvement of crimes related to all necessary medicines and medical equipments. Several cases of black-marketing, selling fake medicines/injections have been reported across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala receives 1st Oxygen Express with 118 MT of medical oxygen

Kerala on Sunday received its first Oxygen Express at Ernakulam with 118 metric tonnes MT of liquid medical oxygen LMO, the Ministry of Railways informed on Sunday. The ministry also informed that the North-Central Railways region has cross...

Nashik sees 1,870 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths, 2,862 recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,70,356 after 1,870 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 2,862 people recovering, an official said.The districts toll is 4,100 and the number...

Treatment for black fungus at Bowring Hospital, govt to form expert panel: Minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said it has been decided to start treatment for black fungus at Bowring Hospital here on a pilot basis, and later extend the treatment to medical colleges and district hospitals.Noting that the...

22 people rescued after roller coaster in Arizona gets stuck

Nearly two dozen people who were stranded after a roller coaster stalled mid-ride at an Arizona amusement park are safe. News reports and the Phoenix Fire Department say the ride at Castles N Coasters in Phoenix got stuck Saturday, with rid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021