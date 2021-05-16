Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:42 IST
Punjab extends Covid curbs till May 31

The Punjab government on Sunday extended all existing Covid restrictions in the state till May 31, amid a high positivity and fatality rate due to the disease.

The announcement in this regard was made by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

He also gave directions for strict enforcement of all the curbs.

The CM said deputy commissioners will continue to determine the opening hours of shops in a staggered manner and enforce other restrictions to check the Covid-19 spread, especially in rural areas.

They can also make suitable amendments based on local conditions as long as these do not dilute the state's overall restrictions, Chief Minister Singh said in an official statement here.

Reviewing the state's Covid-19 situation at a meeting, he said while the restrictions so far had shown results, with some decline in day-to-day positivity and cases coming down from around 9,000 to 6,000 in this period, there was a need to extend the same due to the high positivity rate of 13.1 per cent as of the May 9 till 15 period, with case fatality rate (CFR) standing at 2.4.

The state government has already imposed extensive curbs, in addition to measures like weekend lockdowns and night curfew till May 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

