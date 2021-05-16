Mumbai: Pharma unit owner booked for molesting woman employee

A pharmaceutical unit owner has been booked for allegedly molesting his employee in Kandivali in Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The man had called the victim to his home to get the keys after the latter arrived at the pharma unit and found it locked, a Charkop police station official said.

''He molested the 20-year-old woman in his home when she reached there to get the unit keys. He has been booked but not arrested as yet,'' Senior Inspector Manohar Shinde of Charkop police station said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)