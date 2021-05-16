Left Menu

Medical students being deployed for ward duty in Jammu GMC Hospital: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:13 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said medical and nursing students are being deployed for ward duty at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu, which will reinforce patient care and build confidence among relatives of patients.

At a meeting to review COVID-19 care facilities at the hospital, he said relatives and attendants of the patients will be given identity card for their convenience.

''Similarly, following the decision in the earlier meeting, medical and nursing students are being deployed for ward work, which will reinforce the patient care and also build confidence among the patients' relatives,” said Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He is the parliamentarian Udhampur constituency in Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister was informed during the meeting that Chopra Nursing Home, affiliated to the GMC, will start functioning with 100 bed capacity to begin with.

At the same time, it will be ensured that the senior consultants take regular rounds of the wards and are available as and when required, he was informed. An exercise has been initiated to audit oxygen and ventilators also, the minister said.

''The ventilators issued through PM CARES fund are to be utilised optimally and in case any ventilator is not functioning, it will be identified on real time basis and rectified,” he said.

The minister was informed that three oxygen plants having capacity of 5,184 cubic metre per day are operational in GMC Jammu and two more will be installed soon.

At present, GMC Hospital is having 893 oxygen-supported beds out of its total capacity of 1,111.

In view of the spike in COVID-19 cases, it is proposed to make all the 1,111 beds as oxygen-supported beds, Singh said.

