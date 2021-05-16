Israel says attack on Gaza tunnels caused civilian houses to collapse
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:40 IST
The Israeli military said that an attack on a militant tunnel system in Gaza on Sunday had caused civilian houses to collapse, causing unintended civilian casualities. Aircraft struck at a tunnel system used by the Islamist militant group Hamas under a road in Gaza City, the military said in a statement.
"The underground military facility collapsed causing the foundation of the civilian houses above them to collapse as well, leading to unintended casualties," it said. The military said it "aspires to avoid civilian casualties as far as possible. But Hamas bears responsibility for intentionally locating its military infrastructure under civilian houses, thus exposing civilians to danger."
