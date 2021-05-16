Left Menu

Senior Jamaat leader arrested in Bangladesh for instigating violence during PM Modi's visit

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:45 IST
Senior Jamaat leader arrested in Bangladesh for instigating violence during PM Modi's visit

A senior leader of the hardline Jamaat-e-Islami group has been arrested in Bangladesh for allegedly instigating violence in March during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country, police said on Sunday.

Shahjahan Chowdhury, who is also a former lawmaker, was arrested from Chatttogram's Hathazari area on Saturday and was later sent on three-day police remand by Senior Judicial Magistrate Shahriar Iqbal of the Chittagong Court.

''Police yesterday (Saturday) arrested Jamaat leader and ex-MP Shahjahan Chowdhury in (southeastern) Chatttogram finding his links to the mayhem and obtained the court order to interrogate him in the custody,'' a police spokesman said.

He said Chowdhury, who was elected to parliament during the previous Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led four-party alliance with Jamaat being its crucial partner, was charged with instigating the violence unleashed by radical outfit Hefazat-e-Islam on March 26 during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

''We have evidence of Shahjahan’s involvement with the violence and vandalism done by Hefazat men on March 26 and 27 during the protests against Indian Prime Minister Modi's visit. He was arrested in the cases filed with the Hathazari police station,” the Chittagong district police chief was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

On March 26, at least four people were killed and several others were injured in clashes among Hefazat supporters, police, and ruling party activists in Chittagong.

Modi was in Dhaka then on a two-day visit to join the celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Hefazat activists were involved in widespread violence and vandalism in Hathazari around Modi’s visit, including an attack on the local police station. Members of the Qawmi madrasa-based radical organisation were also involved in acts of vandalism and arson of the government offices.

Over the past few weeks, Bangladesh has arrested dozens of leaders belonging to the Hefazat outfit. On March 30, police filed a total of six cases over the violence, accusing several thousand unnamed suspects.

Chowdhury is a former chief of the Chattogram Metropolitan branch of Jamaat and a member of the group’s Central Majlish-e-Shura. He was elected a member of parliament from the Satkania-Lohagara seat during the BNP-Jamaat alliance government.

The Jamaat leader has been accused in nearly 20 cases related to violence at different times. He was previously arrested in 2018 for ‘instigation’ during the student road protest movement, bdnews24.com reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On raising COVID relief funds, Big B says 'it's embarrassing' to ask for donations

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday opened about why he didnt choose a fundraiser way to raise COVID-19 relief funds for India saying that it makes him feel embarrassed. As the nation continues to fight COVID-19, several celebrities came to...

Enough vaccines in country from July-August: Union minister

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar on Sunday said India will have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses from July-August.He hit out at the Congress for attacking the Centre on the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and said the opposition par...

Tripura announces curfew in Agartala municipal areas from May 17-26

The Tripura government on Sunday, announced a nine-day corona curfew from May 17 within the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation AMC area in view of the COVID-19 surge, state Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said.Nath, who is also the ...

COVID-19: Telangana receives 200 oxygen concentrators from China-based company

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Telangana on Sunday received 200 oxygen concentrators from a China-based company to aid the state in the fight against the deadly virus. The representatives of the China-based company Green Co handed over t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021