Israeli PM: Military campaign at full force, will take time

Israeli PM: Military campaign at full force, will take timePTI | Gazacity | Updated: 16-05-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 20:51 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the military campaign is continuing “full-force” and will “take time“ despite a mounting death toll in fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
In a televised address, Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” on Hamas and “return peace and security and restore deterrence” after nearly a week of fighting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza Strip
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Palestinian
- Israeli
- Israel
- Netanyahu
- Hamas
ALSO READ
U.S. citizens were among those killed in Israeli festival disaster
U.S. citizens were among those killed in Israeli festival disaster
Israeli soldiers shoot knife-wielding woman
Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede
Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede