Israeli PM: Military campaign at full force, will take time

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the military campaign is continuing “full-force” and will “take time“ despite a mounting death toll in fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.

In a televised address, Netanyahu said Sunday that Israel “wants to levy a heavy price” on Hamas and “return peace and security and restore deterrence” after nearly a week of fighting.

