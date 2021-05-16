MP: Two teens kill, bury minor for tattling on them to kin

Two teens allegedly killed a 15-year-old boy in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh and buried his body in a mine as the latter had complained about their bad habits to their kin, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Dayalpura village, some 100 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Saturday, Ratlam Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari said.

''The victim's family had filed a missing complaint on Friday. Our probe found that he and two friends, both 16 years of age, used to play mobile phone games at night. We zeroed in on them and they confessed to having strangled the victim and burying his body in a mine,'' he said.

The two have told police they were angry as the victim used to tell their kin about their bad habits, the SP added.

PTI COR ADU BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)