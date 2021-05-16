Maha: Woman ends life with lover before her marriage with another man

A 19-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide with her lover in Jalna district of Maharashtra, a night before her marriage with another man was to be solemnised on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Malkheda village in Bhokardan tehsil, they said.

''The deceased woman was about to tie the knot with another man on Sunday. However, on Saturday night, she ran away with her lover, who was a son of her maternal uncle,'' a police official said.

''They went to her lover's place at Malkheda, where they allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from the ceiling. The relatives found their bodies on Sunday morning,'' he said.

According to sources, the couple loved each other, but their families were against the relationship.

A case has been registered at Bhokardan police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)