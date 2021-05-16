Jordan's king says diplomatic contacts under way to halt Israel's military campaign

Jordan's King Abdullah said on Sunday his kingdom was involved in intensive diplomacy to halt what he described as Israeli military escalation that has led to the worst flare-up of violence in years.

The monarch, whose ruling family has custodianship of Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem, did not elaborate, but has in recent days warned that Israel's military campaign was risking major instability in the region.

