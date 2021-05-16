Left Menu

Union Education Minister receives international award

The "International Invincible Gold Medal" of this year has been conferred on Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

ANI | Vladrop | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:01 IST
Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The "International Invincible Gold Medal" of this year has been conferred on Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. Dr Tony Nader, president of Maharshi Organisation worldwide, said that Nishank has been recognised for his extraordinary commitment and outstanding service to humanity through his writings, social and illustrious public life. The decision was made after due deliberations by a high-powered committee duly constituted under the leadership of Dr Tony Nader who is the global head of the organisation.

Dr Nader lauded Nishank for his continuous support and commitment to the world peace program and propagating ancient Vedic values, wisdom and traditional knowledge in the most scientific manner. The honour was announced at a two-day virtual session which was attended by representatives from over 110 countries. The award will be formally presented to the union minister on Guru Purnima this year.

Dr Tony Nader also congratulated Nishank for the New Education Policy. He said that the New Education Policy crafted by the Government of India will go a long way in establishing human values globally as the base of modern education. In his address, Dr Nishank said that he was grateful to the selection committee. He dedicated his award to all the corona warriors who are risking their lives to save the patients in this difficult time. "We will definitely win on the strength of our Corona warriors," he said.

Dr Nishank said that he is overwhelmed that his writings, social and public service have been appreciated. He said he was committed to promoting scientific research on Indian traditional knowledge and India's eternal life values of life so that it can benefit humanity. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

