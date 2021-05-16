Left Menu

Couple stab 40-year-old man to death following quarrel over Rs 100 in Delhi

A couple allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old man to death following a quarrel over Rs 100 in Delhi, police said on Sunday.The police have arrested Reshma in connection with the incident, while her husband Jitender is on the run.The deceased has been identified as Ajeet, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:15 IST
Couple stab 40-year-old man to death following quarrel over Rs 100 in Delhi

A couple allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old man to death following a quarrel over Rs 100 in Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested Reshma in connection with the incident, while her husband Jitender is on the run.

The deceased has been identified as Ajeet, a resident of Mangolpuri, they said. On Sunday at 2:45 pm, police received information regarding the incident.

Police reached Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where on enquiry, it was found that Ajeet was brought to the hospital by his father. He was declared brought dead, having one stab injury behind his right knee, a senior police officer said. During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Jitender asked Ajeet to repay him Rs 100 on Sunday. On the issue, a heated argument ensued between them which led to a quarrel. Ajeet beat the accused on the spot and refused to pay money, police said. Thereafter, Jitender went to his home, brought a knife and his wife also accompanied him. They attacked Ajeet with the knife and fled from the spot thereafter, the police said.

Ajeet succumbed to his injury due to excessive bleeding the police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chemist shop owners, staff, urge Delhi govt to vaccinate them on priority

By Ajit K Jha As chemist shops are open during the Covid-19 lockdown, their owners and staff have urged the Delhi government to declare them as Covid warriors and vaccinate them on priority.We have been delivering medicines to people at the...

AAP owns up to pasting posters critical of Modi, alleges arrest & harassment of its workers by cops

The AAP on Sunday owned up to putting up posters in many parts of the city criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, and said that its several workers were arrested and hundreds were being harassed by De...

CoWIN portal reconfigured to show 12-16 weeks gap between Covishield doses

CoWIN, the digital portal for COVID vaccination registration, has been reconfigured to reflect the extension of interval between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, informed the Government on Sunday. The Central government has communica...

A tough sell: Israel promotes tourism in Dubai amid conflict

As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people Sunday, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see desti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021