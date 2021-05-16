Left Menu

Dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident - ambulance service

The incident occurred in the settlement of Givat Zeev, north of Jerusalem. A spokesman for the ambulance service said about 10 people sustained serious injuries. A police spokesman said 650 worshippers were in the synagogue at the time, for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:17 IST
At least 60 worshippers were injured, some of them critically, on Sunday when a grandstand seating area collapsed in a crowded synagogue in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said. The incident occurred in the settlement of Givat Zeev, north of Jerusalem. A spokesman for the ambulance service said about 10 people sustained serious injuries.

A police spokesman said 650 worshippers were in the synagogue at the time, for the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot. Security footage on Channel 12 showed a crowded grandstand collapsing and people falling on top of each other.

Forty-five Jewish pilgrims were crushed to death on Israel's Mount Meron on May 1 in a stampede in a narrow passageway during annual celebrations at the burial site of a Jewish sage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

