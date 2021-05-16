Left Menu

AP's top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike

The Associated Press top editor on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media, saying the public deserves to know the facts. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday repeated Israels claim that the building housed an intelligence office of Hamas.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:26 IST
AP's top editor calls for probe into Israeli airstrike

The Associated Press' top editor on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the Israeli airstrike that targeted and destroyed a Gaza City building housing the AP, broadcaster Al-Jazeera and other media, saying the public deserves to know the facts. Sally Buzbee, AP's executive editor, said the Israeli government has yet to provide clear evidence supporting its attack, which leveled the 12-story al-Jalaa tower. The Israeli military, which gave AP journalists and other tenants about an hour to evacuate, claimed Hamas used the building for a military intelligence office and weapons development. Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said Israel was compiling evidence for the U.S. but declined to commit to providing it within the next two days. “We're in the middle of fighting,” Conricus said Sunday. “That's in process and I'm sure in due time that information will be presented.” Buzbee said the AP has had offices in al-Jalaa tower for 15 years and never was informed or had any indication that Hamas might be in the building. She said the facts must be laid out. “We are in a conflict situation,” Buzbee said. “We do not take sides in that conflict. We heard Israelis say they have evidence; we don't know what that evidence is.” “We think it's appropriate at this point for there to be an independent look at what happened yesterday — an independent investigation,'' she added. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday repeated Israel's claim that the building housed an intelligence office of Hamas. Asked if he had relayed supporting evidence of that in a call with President Joe Biden on Saturday, Netanyahu said “we pass it through our intelligence people.” Buzbee said the AP journalists were “rattled” after the airstrike but are doing fine and reporting the news. She expressed concern about the impact on news coverage. “This does impact the world's right to know what is happening on both sides of the conflict in real time,” she said.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone Saturday with AP publisher Gary Pruitt, offering “his unwavering support for independent journalists and media organisations around the world and noted the indispensability of their reporting in conflict zones,” according to a statement.

Buzbee and Conricus spoke on CNN's “Reliable Sources” and Netanyahu was on CBS' “Face the Nation.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chemist shop owners, staff, urge Delhi govt to vaccinate them on priority

By Ajit K Jha As chemist shops are open during the Covid-19 lockdown, their owners and staff have urged the Delhi government to declare them as Covid warriors and vaccinate them on priority.We have been delivering medicines to people at the...

AAP owns up to pasting posters critical of Modi, alleges arrest & harassment of its workers by cops

The AAP on Sunday owned up to putting up posters in many parts of the city criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, and said that its several workers were arrested and hundreds were being harassed by De...

CoWIN portal reconfigured to show 12-16 weeks gap between Covishield doses

CoWIN, the digital portal for COVID vaccination registration, has been reconfigured to reflect the extension of interval between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, informed the Government on Sunday. The Central government has communica...

A tough sell: Israel promotes tourism in Dubai amid conflict

As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people Sunday, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see desti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021