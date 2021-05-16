Left Menu

Over 20 crore COVID vaccines provided to states/UTs, nearly 51 lakh in pipeline: Centre

Amid the reports of COVID-19 vaccine shortage from various states, the Central government on Sunday said nearly 51 lakh vaccine doses will be received by the States and Union Territories within the next three days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:41 IST
Over 20 crore COVID vaccines provided to states/UTs, nearly 51 lakh in pipeline: Centre
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the reports of COVID-19 vaccine shortage from various states, the Central government on Sunday said nearly 51 lakh vaccine doses will be received by the States and Union Territories within the next three days. In a release, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) stated that the government has provided more than 20 crore vaccine doses to the states, free of cost, so far.

"The Government of India has so far provided more than 20 crore vaccine doses (20,28,09,250) to States/UTs, free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption, calculated based on average up to May 14, including wastages is 18,43,67,772 doses (as per data available at 7 PM yesterday)...Furthermore, nearly 51 lakh (50,95,640) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days," the ministry said. It added that more than 1.84 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,84,41,478) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. "States with a negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces."

Notably, the implementation of the Centre's liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 vaccination strategy was started from May 1. Under the strategy, every month 50 per cent of the total Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccine doses of any manufacturer would be procured by the government of India. It would continue to make these doses available to the state government totally free of cost as was being done earlier. States and other private players are asked to procure the other 50 per cent of vaccines on their own directly from the manufacturers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chemist shop owners, staff, urge Delhi govt to vaccinate them on priority

By Ajit K Jha As chemist shops are open during the Covid-19 lockdown, their owners and staff have urged the Delhi government to declare them as Covid warriors and vaccinate them on priority.We have been delivering medicines to people at the...

AAP owns up to pasting posters critical of Modi, alleges arrest & harassment of its workers by cops

The AAP on Sunday owned up to putting up posters in many parts of the city criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, and said that its several workers were arrested and hundreds were being harassed by De...

CoWIN portal reconfigured to show 12-16 weeks gap between Covishield doses

CoWIN, the digital portal for COVID vaccination registration, has been reconfigured to reflect the extension of interval between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, informed the Government on Sunday. The Central government has communica...

A tough sell: Israel promotes tourism in Dubai amid conflict

As violence flares within Israel and on a day in which Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people Sunday, it was business as usual for a senior Israeli tourism official in Dubai as she promoted the country as a must-see desti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021