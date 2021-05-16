Assam Rifles Bust Militant Hideout in Manipur Jungle

Assam Rifles troops busted a militant hideout inside a thick jungle near Leibi village in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Sunday, a press release issued by the office of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) said.

Based on a specific intelligence input, troops launched an operation in the jungle close to Leibi village press release added.

During the combing operation, troops uncovered a militant hideout and recovered `warlike stores which included a M-16 assault rifle, rocket launcher along with ammunition and Myanmar currency, the Assam Rifles.

Sources said no militants were found at the hideout, which was about 10 kms away from the border with Myanmar.

The recovered weapons and other stores were handed over to Tengnoupal police station for further action, the release said.

