UP: 22-year-old man rapes minor girl

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, said the four-year-old girl was raped by the man, her neighbour, on Saturday night. In another incident, the police arrested three men for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in the states Sonbhadra district, officials said.

PTI | Banda | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:51 IST
A-22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl here, police said on Sunday. Additional Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan, said the four-year-old girl was raped by the man, her neighbour, on Saturday night. He said the accused left the girl in an unconscious state and fled the spot, adding that the man was arrested on Sunday.

The girl was admitted to a government hospital in a serious condition but her condition has improved, he said. In another incident, the police arrested three men for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman in the state's Sonbhadra district, officials said. The woman was raped when when she had gone to a temple in Dhartidanrh jungle here with her fiance, they said. Superintendent of Police, Sonbhadra, Amrendra Prasad Singh said the three men who had come to cut wood allegedly caught the woman took her to a deserted place and raped her. The father of the girl lodged a complaint late on Saturday night after which a case was registered. The three accused were arrested on Sunday morning, the SP added.

