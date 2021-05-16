Left Menu

Andhra govt to give Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses of COVID-19 victims

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 for the last rites of those who die of coronavirus.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 16-05-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 22:51 IST
Andhra govt to give Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses of COVID-19 victims
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday announced a financial assistance of Rs 15,000 for the last rites of those who die of coronavirus. "Government, hereby, accord permission to all the district collectors to the state for sanction of an amount of Rs 15,000 towards funeral charges to the death of every COVID patients," the order issued by the Andhra Pradesh government read.

The order issued was undersigned by Principal Secretary of the state Anil Kumar Singhal. The order further said, "The permission accorded above, is subject to meet the expenditure from the allotted funds of combating COVID-19."

"The commissioner, Health and Family Welfare of Andhra Pradesh, shall release the required funds to the respective District collectors in the state," it added. According to the official data, there are 2,07,467 active cases of COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh while the death toll due to infection in the state has mounted to 9,271. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Tauktae intensifies after ploughing through coastal Kerala, Ktka, Goa; 6 dead; Gujarat braces for impact

Gale-force winds, heavy rainfall and high tidal waves swept the coastal belt of Kerala, Karnataka and Goa as Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat on Sunday, leaving six people dead, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting elect...

Chemist shop owners, staff, urge Delhi govt to vaccinate them on priority

By Ajit K Jha As chemist shops are open during the Covid-19 lockdown, their owners and staff have urged the Delhi government to declare them as Covid warriors and vaccinate them on priority.We have been delivering medicines to people at the...

AAP owns up to pasting posters critical of Modi, alleges arrest & harassment of its workers by cops

The AAP on Sunday owned up to putting up posters in many parts of the city criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, and said that its several workers were arrested and hundreds were being harassed by De...

CoWIN portal reconfigured to show 12-16 weeks gap between Covishield doses

CoWIN, the digital portal for COVID vaccination registration, has been reconfigured to reflect the extension of interval between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, informed the Government on Sunday. The Central government has communica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021